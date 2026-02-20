Syracuse faces No. 16 North Carolina, seeks 4th straight home win

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-6, 8-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-12, 6-8 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-6, 8-5 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-12, 6-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts No. 16 North Carolina looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Orange have gone 12-4 at home. Syracuse has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Tar Heels are 8-5 in conference matchups. North Carolina is 4-0 in one-possession games.

Syracuse averages 76.0 points, 5.1 more per game than the 70.9 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Syracuse allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. North Carolina won 87-77 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Caleb Wilson led North Carolina with 22 points, and Donnie Freeman led Syracuse with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is scoring 12.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels. Luka Bogavac is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

