Swain scores 18 of his 25 after halftime, Texas beats Missouri 85-68

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 18 of his 25 points after halftime, Matas Vokietaitis had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Texas pulled away in the second half to beat Missouri 85-68 on Saturday night.

Texas (16-9, 7-5 SEC) has won four straight and five of six.

Jordan Pope added 15 points, 12 in the second half, for the Longhorns.

Nicholas Randall threw down a put-back dunk after a missed layup by T.O. Barrett that made it 41-all with 14:39 left to play. Tramon Mark answered with a three-point play and Pope hit a 3-pointer a little more than two minutes later that gave Texas a six-point lead. Vokietaitis made two free throws to ignite an 8-1 spurt that made it 59-48 with 9:09 left.

Mark Mitchell and Jayden Stone each scored 16 points for Missouri (17-8, 7-5).

There were 41 personal fouls called. Texas made 21 of 23 (91%) from the free-throw line, where the Tigers shot 68% (26 of 38).

The Longhorns outscored Missouri 40-28 in the paint. The Tigers went into the game outscoring conference opponents in the paint by an average 10.4 points – the second-best margin in the SEC.

Mitchell and Swain went into game as the only players in the SEC — and two of just 11 in the country — with at least 400 points, 130 rebounds and 80 assists this season.

Tipoff was delayed about 20 minutes due to the late arrival of an official after traffic was snarled by a vehicle collision.

It was the first sellout of the season at the 15,061-seat Mizzou Arena.

Up next

Texas: Hosts LSU on Tuesday.

Missouri: Plays at home Wednesday against No. 19 Vanderbilt.

