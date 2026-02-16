Swain and Texas host LSU

LSU Tigers (14-11, 2-10 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (16-9, 7-5 SEC) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

LSU Tigers (14-11, 2-10 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (16-9, 7-5 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces LSU after Dailyn Swain scored 25 points in Texas’ 85-68 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Longhorns have gone 11-3 in home games. Texas averages 85.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 2-10 against SEC opponents. LSU is seventh in the SEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 5.4.

Texas’ average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game LSU gives up. LSU averages 6.3 more points per game (80.7) than Texas gives up to opponents (74.4).

The Longhorns and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is shooting 57.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Sutton is averaging 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

