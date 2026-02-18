Suarez leads No. 12 TCU women to 72-50 win over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 21 points with the help of 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 12-ranked…

HOUSTON (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 21 points with the help of 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range and No. 12-ranked TCU throttled Houston 72-50 on Wednesday night.

Olivia Miles scored 18 points and reserve Veronica Sheffey 11 for TCU (24-4, 12-3 Big 12), which shot just 39% (26 of 66).

Kyndall Hunter scored 20 points for Houston (7-19, 1-14) which struggled shooting even more than TCU, finishing at 23% (14 of 60) including 13% (2 of 15) from beyond the 3-point line.

TK Pitts grabbed 11 rebounds for Houston.

TCU built an 11-6 lead through the midway the first quarter and never trailed. The Horned Frogs led 19-8 at the end of one and 41-19 at the half. Houston produced its best offensive quarter in the third shooting 6 of 16 but were still outscored 22-18.

The Horned Frogs are trying to become the first program in conference history to win two straight regular season championships within three seasons of finishing in last place.

Houston has lost five straight and 14 of its last 15.

