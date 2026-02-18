Stout, Liberty Lady Flames square off against the Missouri State Bears

Liberty Lady Flames (13-11, 7-6 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (15-10, 7-5 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (13-11, 7-6 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (15-10, 7-5 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emmy Stout and Liberty visit Kaemyn Bekemeier and Missouri State on Thursday.

The Bears have gone 7-4 at home. Missouri State is fifth in the CUSA with 11.8 assists per game led by Maycee James averaging 2.7.

The Flames have gone 7-6 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 64.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Missouri State averages 66.1 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 61.6 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Missouri State gives up.

The Bears and Flames match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bekemeier is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Avery Mills is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 15.7 points. Stout is averaging 13.3 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.