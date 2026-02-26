Stony Brook puts home win streak on the line against Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (9-17, 3-11 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (15-12, 10-4 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m.…

Hampton Lady Pirates (9-17, 3-11 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (15-12, 10-4 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Seawolves take on Hampton.

The Seawolves are 11-1 on their home court. Stony Brook averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 7-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lady Pirates are 3-11 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in CAA play. Hampton won the last meeting 63-54 on Jan. 3. Aaryn Battle scored 23 points to help lead the Lady Pirates to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janay Brantley is averaging 12.9 points for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kayla Lezama is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Lady Pirates. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 59.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 1-9, averaging 51.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

