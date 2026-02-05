Stony Brook and Northeastern square off for conference matchup

Northeastern Huskies (6-13, 2-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (12-10, 7-2 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (6-13, 2-7 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (12-10, 7-2 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yirsy Queliz and Northeastern visit Caitlin Frost and Stony Brook on Friday.

The Seawolves are 9-1 in home games. Stony Brook averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Huskies are 2-7 in conference play. Northeastern is 1-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Stony Brook scores 57.4 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 67.1 Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The Seawolves and Huskies face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandra Frau-Garcia is averaging 6.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Queliz is averaging 10.3 points for the Huskies. Justice Tramble is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 58.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

