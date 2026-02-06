Stoller and the Eastern Illinois Panthers take on conference foe Tennessee Tech

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-20, 3-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-10, 5-8 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-20, 3-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-10, 5-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on Eastern Illinois in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Golden Eagles are 10-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 3-10 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Tennessee Tech averages 66.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 70.5 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois’ 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

The Golden Eagles and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Larry is shooting 38.1% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ava Stoller is shooting 37.2% and averaging 12.8 points for the Panthers. Sydney-James Desroches is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.