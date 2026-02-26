Stetson visits FGCU following McMillan’s 29-point showing

Stetson Hatters (18-9, 12-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-14, 10-7 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stetson Hatters (18-9, 12-5 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (14-14, 10-7 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces FGCU after Mary McMillan scored 29 points in Stetson’s 85-81 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Eagles are 7-7 in home games. FGCU is eighth in the ASUN scoring 62.4 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Hatters are 12-5 in ASUN play. Stetson averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

FGCU makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Stetson has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Stetson averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game FGCU allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Stetson won 62-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. McMillan led Stetson with 20 points, and Cerina Rolle led FGCU with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anasia Staton is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Airah Lavy is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aleah Sorrentino is averaging 11.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Hatters. McMillan is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hatters: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

