Sterling leads Hofstra against Hampton after 20-point performance

Hampton Lady Pirates (9-13, 3-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-18, 1-9 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Hampton Lady Pirates (9-13, 3-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (3-18, 1-9 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Hampton after Chloe Sterling scored 20 points in Hofstra’s 59-54 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Pride are 1-8 in home games. Hofstra is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Pirates are 3-7 in CAA play. Hampton has a 6-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Hofstra is shooting 36.0% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Pride and Lady Pirates face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling is scoring 9.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Pride. Sandra Magolico is averaging nine points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Olivia Smith is averaging five points for the Lady Pirates. Kayla Lezama is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 1-9, averaging 49.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.