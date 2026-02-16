Stephen F. Austin beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-68 for 12th straight victory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick had 21 points to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 78-68 victory over…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Lateef Patrick had 21 points to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 78-68 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night, extending the Lumberjacks’ winning streak to 12.

Patrick shot 7 for 17 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lumberjacks (24-3, 17-1 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson added 18 points, five rebounds and four steals. Gediminas Alisas totaled nine points and six rebounds.

Nick Shogbonyo finished with 14 points to pace the Islanders (14-13, 10-8). Sheldon Williams pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds, while D’Avian Houston scored 10.

