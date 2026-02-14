Steinbach, Diallo pave the way for Washington to end three-game skid beating Minnesota 69-57

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannes Steinbach scored 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting and Zoom Diallo scored 17 points and Washington beat…

SEATTLE (AP) — Hannes Steinbach scored 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting and Zoom Diallo scored 17 points and Washington beat Minnesota 69-57 on Saturday night and ended its three-game losing streak.

Despite just 4-of-13 (31%) shooting from 3-point range by Washington (13-13, 5-10 Big Ten), the Huskies found success overall shooting 29 of 46 (63%). Inside the arc Washington was 25 of 33 (76%).

Steinbach just missed his 17th double-double of the season, grabbing nine rebounds. He entered the game as the nation’s fourth-leading rebounder at 11.4 boards per game.

Cade Tyson scored 22 points, Bobby Durkin scored 13 points and Isaac Asuma 11 for Minnesota (11-14, 4-10 Big Ten).

Washington went on a 14-0 run in the last 3:57 of the first half turning a one-point deficit into a 39-26 lead.

To start the run, Courtland Muldrew’s step-back basket put Washington up 27-26. Steinbach followed with a layup before a Franck Kepnang jumper made it 31-26.

Washington went on to maintain the double-digit lead for all the second half and Steinbach’s dunk with 2:59 to go gave Washington its biggest lead at 69-49.

Up Next

Minnesota: Slides down Interstate 5 to play Oregon on Tuesday.

Washington: Plays next Saturday at Maryland.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.