Steinbach and the Washington Huskies visit conference foe Rutgers

Washington Huskies (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16, 4-12 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Washington Huskies (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-16, 4-12 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hannes Steinbach and Washington take on Tariq Francis and Rutgers in Big Ten play Tuesday.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-6 in home games. Rutgers has a 7-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Huskies are 5-11 against conference opponents. Washington averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Rutgers averages 70.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 72.1 Washington gives up. Washington averages 76.2 points per game, 0.5 more than the 75.7 Rutgers allows.

The Scarlet Knights and Huskies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francis is averaging 16.6 points for the Scarlet Knights. Harun Zrno is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games.

Steinbach is averaging 17.8 points and 10.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Wesley Yates III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.