Staveskie’s 33 lead Incarnate Word over East Texas A&M 82-73

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Tahj Staveskie’s 33 points led Incarnate Word over East Texas A&M 82-73 on Saturday.

Staveskie also had five assists for the Cardinals (11-17, 6-13 Southland Conference). Davion Bailey added 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had three steals. Harold Woods shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Noah Pagotto led the way for the Lions (11-18, 6-13) with 26 points, eight rebounds and two steals. East Texas A&M also got 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Ronnie Harrison Jr. Vinny Sigona also had 15 points and four assists.

