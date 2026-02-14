Stanford faces Virginia after Clardy’s 20-point showing

Virginia Cavaliers (17-8, 9-5 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-10, 5-8 ACC) Stanford, California; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

Virginia Cavaliers (17-8, 9-5 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (16-10, 5-8 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Virginia after Chloe Clardy scored 20 points in Stanford’s 79-67 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinal have gone 9-5 in home games. Stanford is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 9-5 in conference games. Virginia is fourth in the ACC scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Stanford’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia scores 14.8 more points per game (76.3) than Stanford gives up (61.5).

The Cardinal and Cavaliers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Cardinal. Courtney Ogden is averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Cavaliers. Romi Levy is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.