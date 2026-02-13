St. Thomas hosts Omaha after Estupinan’s 24-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (4-23, 2-10 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-13, 5-6 Summit) Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes…

Omaha Mavericks (4-23, 2-10 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (12-13, 5-6 Summit)

Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on St. Thomas after Sarai Estupinan scored 24 points in Omaha’s 65-58 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Tommies have gone 8-8 at home. St. Thomas is third in the Summit in team defense, allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Mavericks are 2-10 against Summit opponents. Omaha is 0-2 in one-possession games.

St. Thomas’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 53.9 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 62.4 St. Thomas gives up.

The Tommies and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Hood is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 9.3 points and 3.6 assists. Alyssa Sand is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Regan Juenemann averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Alison Stephens is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 52.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

