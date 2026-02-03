St. Bernard scores 18 as Indiana State knocks off Evansville 84-63

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Enel St. Bernard and Markus Harding each scored 18 points off of the bench to help…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Enel St. Bernard and Markus Harding each scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Indiana State past Evansville 84-63 on Tuesday night.

St. Bernard had nine rebounds for the Sycamores (10-14, 3-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Harding had five rebounds. Sterling Young went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Sycamores stopped a five-game skid with the victory.

Leif Moeller led the way for the Purple Aces (5-18, 1-11) with 22 points and four assists. Evansville also got 12 points from Bryce Quinet. AJ Casey had 10 points.

Indiana State took the lead with 19:22 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Harding led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-29 at the break. Indiana State pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half for a 23-point lead. St. Bernard led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

