Southern visits Texas Southern after Logwood’s 25-point game

Southern Jaguars (11-11, 7-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-14, 5-6 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Southern Jaguars (11-11, 7-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-14, 5-6 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces Southern after Taliyah Logwood scored 25 points in Texas Southern’s 86-73 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers are 6-2 on their home court. Texas Southern is the best team in the SWAC with 14.7 fast break points.

The Jaguars are 7-4 in SWAC play. Southern is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas Southern averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Southern gives up. Southern averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Texas Southern gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeja Holmes is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Logwood is averaging 13.8 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DeMya Porter is averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jocelyn Tate is averaging 8.2 points, six rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

