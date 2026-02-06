Southern Utah hosts Tarleton State after Duval’s 29-point game

Tarleton State Texans (11-12, 2-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-15, 4-6 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (11-12, 2-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-15, 4-6 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Tarleton State after Elijah Duval scored 29 points in Southern Utah’s 79-76 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds are 6-2 on their home court. Southern Utah ranks third in the WAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Feroah averaging 5.0.

The Texans have gone 2-8 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

Southern Utah is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.8% Tarleton State allows to opponents. Tarleton State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 45.9% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Texans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Feroah is averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Dylan Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Freddy Hicks is averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds for the Texans. Camron McDowell is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Texans: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 26.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

