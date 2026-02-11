Southern Utah hosts Daniels and Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (18-6, 8-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-16, 4-7 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (18-6, 8-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-16, 4-7 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Southern Utah after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 65-63 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-3 in home games. Southern Utah is third in the WAC scoring 76.4 points while shooting 45.5% from the field.

The Lancers are 8-3 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Southern Utah makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Cal Baptist averages 72.8 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 79.7 Southern Utah allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Feroah is averaging 13.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Thunderbirds. Elijah Duval is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Jackson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Daniels is shooting 41.9% and averaging 23.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

