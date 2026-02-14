Southern Utah defeats UT Arlington 78-73

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elijah Duval had 20 points in Southern Utah’s 78-73 victory against UT Arlington on Saturday. Duval…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elijah Duval had 20 points in Southern Utah’s 78-73 victory against UT Arlington on Saturday.

Duval shot 7 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Thunderbirds (9-17, 5-8 Western Athletic Conference). Dylan Jones shot 5 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Tanner Hayhurst went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Marcell McCreary led the Mavericks (14-11, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four steals. UT Arlington also got 13 points and three steals from Raysean Seamster. Jordan Lowery also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

