Southern Miss hosts Old Dominion following Weeks’ 32-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-18, 6-9 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Old Dominion after Tylik Weeks scored 32 points in Southern Miss’ 69-65 victory over the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 in home games. Southern Miss has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Monarchs have gone 6-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion allows 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Southern Miss scores 73.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 76.6 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southern Miss allows.

The Golden Eagles and Monarchs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djahi Binet is averaging 11.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Israel Hart is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is averaging 17 points for the Monarchs. Jordan Battle is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

