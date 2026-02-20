Southern Indiana visits Eastern Illinois after Stoller’s 20-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-8, 12-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-24, 3-14 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (18-8, 12-5 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-24, 3-14 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Ava Stoller scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 74-70 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 2-9 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Screaming Eagles are 12-5 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is third in the OVC scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Southern Indiana won the last matchup 73-57 on Jan. 22. Chloe Gannon scored 21 points to help lead the Screaming Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stoller is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Sydney-James Desroches is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ali Saunders is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Gannon is averaging 14.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

