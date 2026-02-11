Southern Indiana hosts Webb and Tennessee State

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-19, 3-11 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-7, 10-4 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-19, 3-11 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-7, 10-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits Southern Indiana after Aaniya Webb scored 24 points in Tennessee State’s 87-77 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Screaming Eagles are 10-3 on their home court. Southern Indiana is seventh in the OVC with 11.7 assists per game led by Ali Saunders averaging 4.1.

The Lady Tigers are 3-11 in OVC play. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Kiki Roberts averaging 6.6.

Southern Indiana’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Lady Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Loden is averaging 10.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Saunders is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Webb is averaging 11.5 points for the Lady Tigers. XaiOnna Whitfield is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

