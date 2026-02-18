Southern Indiana faces Western Illinois on 3-game road slide

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-21, 2-14 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-22, 1-15 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-21, 2-14 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-22, 1-15 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana will aim to end its three-game road slide when the Screaming Eagles visit Western Illinois.

The Leathernecks have gone 4-8 in home games. Western Illinois has a 3-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Screaming Eagles are 2-14 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is 1-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Western Illinois is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana averages 68.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 76.5 Western Illinois allows to opponents.

The Leathernecks and Screaming Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Lorenzen is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Leathernecks. Isaiah Griffin is averaging 10.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 31.5% over the past 10 games.

Tolu Samuels is averaging 7.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Cardell Bailey is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.