Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman after Heady’s 20-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (16-13, 13-3 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-15, 9-6 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman faces Southern after Jakobi Heady scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 76-71 win against the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars have gone 8-3 at home. Southern has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 13-3 in conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks third in the SWAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Southern averages 80.2 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 76.9 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman averages 75.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 78.4 Southern gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in SWAC play. Southern won the last matchup 77-73 on Jan. 13. Malek Abdelgowad scored 21 points points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Jacobs is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Terrance Dixon Jr. is averaging 13.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Heady is shooting 52.0% and averaging 18.1 points for the Wildcats. Tyler Andrews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

