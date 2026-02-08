Southern hosts Alabama State in conference showdown

Alabama State Hornets (7-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (10-13, 6-4 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (7-16, 4-6 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (10-13, 6-4 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Jacobs and Southern host Micah Simpsom and Alabama State in SWAC action.

The Jaguars have gone 6-2 in home games. Southern scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Hornets are 4-6 in conference matchups. Alabama State is 6-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Southern has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is shooting 43.4% and averaging 19.5 points for the Jaguars. Fazl Oshodi is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Simpsom averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Asjon Anderson is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.