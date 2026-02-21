Southern defeats Grambling 87-73

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — AJ Barnes had 22 points in Southern’s 87-73 win over Grambling on Saturday. Barnes also…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — AJ Barnes had 22 points in Southern’s 87-73 win over Grambling on Saturday.

Barnes also had four steals for the Jaguars (13-14, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Damariee Jones scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Terrance Dixon Jr. shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Antonio Munoz led the way for the Tigers (11-15, 5-8) with 19 points and four assists. Grambling got 17 points from Jamil Muttilib. Jimel Lane had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

