Southeast Missouri State hosts Morehead State after Terry’s 22-point game

Morehead State Eagles (12-11, 8-4 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-10, 8-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts Morehead State after Brendan Terry scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 77-59 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Redhawks have gone 7-4 at home. Southeast Missouri State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 against OVC opponents. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Jon Carroll averaging 7.6.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 76.5 points per game, 4.4 more than the 72.1 Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents.

The Redhawks and Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is averaging 14.4 points for the Redhawks. Terry is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

George Marshall is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.8 points. Davion Cunningham is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

