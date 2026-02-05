Southeast Missouri State defeats Morehead State 82-70

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — BJ Ward had 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 82-70 victory over Morehead State on…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — BJ Ward had 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 82-70 victory over Morehead State on Thursday.

Ward shot 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (14-10, 9-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Braxton Stacker scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc and added 10 rebounds. Brendan Terry shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jon Carroll led the way for the Eagles (12-12, 8-5) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Chase Dawson added 10 points.

