South Florida visits Schissler and North Texas

South Florida Bulls (17-11, 10-5 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (17-11, 11-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas takes on South Florida after Andi Schissler scored 22 points in North Texas’ 87-63 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Mean Green have gone 10-6 in home games. North Texas is second in the AAC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Nestor averaging 5.5.

The Bulls are 10-5 against AAC opponents. South Florida is the AAC leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Carla Brito averaging 7.5.

North Texas is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 39.5% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. South Florida won 77-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Edyn Battle led South Florida with 17 points, and Aysia Proctor led North Texas with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cherie Spencer is averaging 5.8 points for the Mean Green. Proctor is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Davidson is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 12.3 points. Battle is averaging 14.5 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

