South Florida visits Parker and Florida Atlantic

South Florida Bulls (17-8, 9-3 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (14-11, 6-6 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces South Florida after Josiah Parker scored 25 points in Florida Atlantic’s 81-73 loss to the Rice Owls.

The Owls are 9-3 on their home court. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in the AAC with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin Williams averaging 2.1.

The Bulls have gone 9-3 against AAC opponents. South Florida averages 89.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Florida Atlantic averages 81.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 78.4 South Florida gives up. South Florida averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Florida Atlantic allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Elohim is shooting 54.5% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games.

Izaiyah Nelson is averaging 16.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Wes Enis is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

