South Florida visits Anderson and Rice

South Florida Bulls (19-8, 11-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-16, 5-9 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts South Florida after Nick Anderson scored 29 points in Rice’s 81-75 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls are 7-7 on their home court. Rice is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 11-3 in conference play. South Florida is the AAC leader with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Izaiyah Nelson averaging 10.0.

Rice is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida scores 13.6 more points per game (88.7) than Rice gives up to opponents (75.1).

The Owls and Bulls square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 15.4 points. Trae Broadnax is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games.

Wes Enis averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 15.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 85.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

