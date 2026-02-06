South Dakota visits South Dakota State following Fens’ 23-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (13-12, 5-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-13, 4-5 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday,…

South Dakota Coyotes (13-12, 5-5 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-13, 4-5 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits South Dakota State after Cameron Fens scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 82-75 overtime victory against the UMKC Roos.

The Jackrabbits are 8-2 in home games. South Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League in team defense, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Coyotes are 5-5 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota is third in the Summit League scoring 82.0 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

South Dakota State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game South Dakota State gives up.

The Jackrabbits and Coyotes square off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalen Garry is averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is averaging 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

