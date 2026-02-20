South Dakota visits Harper and Oral Roberts

South Dakota Coyotes (14-14, 6-7 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-22, 1-12 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8…

South Dakota Coyotes (14-14, 6-7 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-22, 1-12 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts South Dakota after Ty Harper scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 80-71 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-8 at home. Oral Roberts averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Coyotes are 6-7 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Oral Roberts scores 71.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 81.5 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of Oral Roberts have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. South Dakota won 77-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Uzziah Buntyn led South Dakota with 26 points, and Harper led Oral Roberts with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Dow is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.9 points. Harper is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Coyotes. Cameron Fens is averaging 19.2 points and 10.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

