South Dakota State visits North Dakota State after Koenen’s 30-point outing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-6, 12-2 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (25-2, 14-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts South Dakota State after Avery Koenen scored 30 points in North Dakota State’s 81-68 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison have gone 10-1 at home. North Dakota State leads the Summit averaging 81.3 points and is shooting 49.2%.

The Jackrabbits are 12-2 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Dakota State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game North Dakota State allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. North Dakota State won the last meeting 76-68 on Jan. 17. Koenen scored 26 points points to help lead the Bison to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 10.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Bison. Koenen is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Brooklyn Meyer is scoring 21.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 17.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 83.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

