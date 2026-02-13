South Dakota State takes on Oral Roberts, looks to end 3-game slide

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-15, 4-7 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-20, 1-10 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday,…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-15, 4-7 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-20, 1-10 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Oral Roberts.

The Golden Eagles are 5-7 in home games. Oral Roberts is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jackrabbits are 4-7 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State is the Summit League leader with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 6.6.

Oral Roberts is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 42.8% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Oral Roberts allows.

The Golden Eagles and Jackrabbits meet Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Harper is shooting 39.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joe Sayler is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Jackrabbits. Wilkinson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

