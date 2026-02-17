South Dakota State hosts Stefonowicz and North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (21-6, 11-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-15, 5-7 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota;…

North Dakota State Bison (21-6, 11-1 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (12-15, 5-7 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays South Dakota State after Andy Stefonowicz scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 83-66 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are 8-3 on their home court. South Dakota State ranks sixth in the Summit League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Damon Wilkinson averaging 2.2.

The Bison are 11-1 in Summit League play. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

South Dakota State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Bison face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Sayler is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Wilkinson is averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bison. Treyson Anderson is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.