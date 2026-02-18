South Dakota faces conference rival Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (4-24, 2-11 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (20-6, 10-2 Summit) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Omaha Mavericks (4-24, 2-11 Summit) at South Dakota Coyotes (20-6, 10-2 Summit)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits South Dakota in Summit action Thursday.

The Coyotes have gone 11-2 in home games. South Dakota has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 2-11 in Summit play. Omaha is 2-16 against opponents over .500.

South Dakota is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 53.5 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 56.0 South Dakota gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angelina Robles is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 assists. Molly Joyce is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Regan Juenemann is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10.9 points. Alison Stephens is shooting 30.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 9-1, averaging 66.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 51.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

