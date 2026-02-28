South Carolina Upstate wins 71-61 against Gardner-Webb

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Karmani Gregory scored 22 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Gardner-Webb 71-61 on Saturday. Gregory added…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Karmani Gregory scored 22 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Gardner-Webb 71-61 on Saturday.

Gregory added five assists for the Spartans (13-18, 5-11 Big South Conference). Mason Bendinger scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Carmelo Adkins finished with 13 points while adding six rebounds.

Jacob Hudson led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-28, 1-15) with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Gardner-Webb also got 12 points from Spence Sims. D.J. Jefferson had 10 points and seven rebounds. The loss is the ninth straight for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

