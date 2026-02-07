South Carolina Upstate takes down Charleston Southern 100-94 in OT

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Karmani Gregory scored 29 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Charleston Southern 100-94 in overtime on…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Karmani Gregory scored 29 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Charleston Southern 100-94 in overtime on Saturday.

Armari Carraway made a pair of free throws for Charleston Southern with 22 seconds left in regulation to tie it 91-all. Reis Jones blocked Gregory’s hook shot to force overtime.

Tyler Smith hit a 3-pointer for South Carolina Upstate to open the extra period, and the Spartans outscored the Buccaneers 9-3.

Gregory added five rebounds and seven assists for the Spartans (11-14, 3-7 Big South Conference). Mason Bendinger scored 25 points and added six rebounds. Carmelo Adkins finished with 20 points.

The Buccaneers (11-14, 2-8) were led by Jesse Hafemeister, who posted 32 points and seven rebounds. Charleston Southern also got 24 points from Jacob Taylor. Carraway had 11 points and five assists. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Buccaneers.

