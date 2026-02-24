South Carolina Upstate plays Gardner-Webb in conference matchup

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-17, 8-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-18, 5-9 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-17, 8-6 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-18, 5-9 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cassie Gallagher and South Carolina Upstate host Amina Gray and Gardner-Webb in Big South action Wednesday.

The Spartans are 6-7 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 8-6 against conference opponents. Gardner-Webb is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. Gardner-Webb won the last matchup 64-61 on Jan. 10. Gray scored 17 points to help lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinley Paterson is averaging 3.4 points for the Spartans. Gallagher is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gray is averaging 12.3 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jaelyn Acker is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 57.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 56.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

