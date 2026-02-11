South Carolina Upstate hosts Anderson and High Point

High Point Panthers (22-4, 10-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-14, 3-7 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday,…

High Point Panthers (22-4, 10-1 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-14, 3-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits South Carolina Upstate after Terry Anderson scored 24 points in High Point’s 86-77 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Spartans have gone 8-4 at home. South Carolina Upstate averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 10-1 against Big South opponents. High Point is the leader in the Big South allowing just 69.9 points per game while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

South Carolina Upstate is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.1% High Point allows to opponents. High Point has shot at a 50.1% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The Spartans and Panthers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmelo Adkins is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.3 points. Karmani Gregory is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anderson is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Braden Hausen is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

