South Carolina Upstate faces Radford following Gregory’s 20-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-17, 4-10 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-14, 8-6 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-17, 4-10 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (15-14, 8-6 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays Radford after Karmani Gregory scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 76-74 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Highlanders are 11-5 on their home court. Radford averages 81.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 4-10 in conference games. South Carolina Upstate is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Radford is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.4% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 75.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the 78.7 Radford gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Radford won the last matchup 76-69 on Dec. 31. Dennis Parker Jr. scored 24 points points to help lead the Highlanders to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12 points, 3.7 assists and two steals. Del Jones is averaging 19.8 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Gregory is averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

