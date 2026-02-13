South Alabama visits Arkansas State after Cooper’s 34-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (18-7, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-10, 7-6 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

South Alabama Jaguars (18-7, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (16-10, 7-6 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama visits Arkansas State after Jayden Cooper scored 34 points in South Alabama’s 84-78 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-3 in home games. Arkansas State is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 8-4 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 6-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arkansas State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). South Alabama averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Arkansas State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Harmon is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Kyle Hayman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chaze Harris is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.