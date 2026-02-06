South Alabama takes on Western Michigan on 6-game slide

South Alabama Jaguars (9-13, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-14, 3-7 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-13, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-14, 3-7 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks to stop its six-game slide with a win against Western Michigan.

The Broncos are 3-6 in home games. Western Michigan averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars have gone 2-8 away from home. South Alabama has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

Western Michigan’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alli Carlson is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging nine points and 4.6 assists. Kailey Starks is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Cordasia Harris is averaging 12 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Jaguars. Tamara Ortiz is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 53.1 points, 24.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

