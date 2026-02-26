South Alabama hosts Southern Miss following Olsen’s 29-point game

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (21-9, 11-6 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8:30…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (15-15, 8-9 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (21-9, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama hosts Southern Miss after Adam Olsen scored 29 points in South Alabama’s 89-54 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars have gone 10-3 at home. South Alabama has an 8-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss is 7-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

South Alabama scores 74.9 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 74.1 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss scores 5.0 more points per game (74.1) than South Alabama gives up to opponents (69.1).

The teams play for the second time this season in Sun Belt play. South Alabama won the last matchup 84-78 on Feb. 13. Jayden Cooper scored 34 points points to help lead the Jaguars to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaze Harris is averaging 18.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Olsen is averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Curt Lewis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 5.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Tylik Weeks is averaging 20.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

