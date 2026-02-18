South Alabama hosts Hall and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (19-8, 9-5 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (19-8, 9-5 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State takes on South Alabama after DJ Hall scored 27 points in Texas State’s 95-84 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars are 8-2 on their home court. South Alabama is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 9-6 against conference opponents. Texas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Hall averaging 7.4.

South Alabama’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas State allows. Texas State averages 5.0 more points per game (74.4) than South Alabama allows (69.4).

The Jaguars and Bobcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaze Harris is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the past 10 games.

Hall is averaging 15 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Mark Drone is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

