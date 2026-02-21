South Alabama defeats Troy 65-54

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chaze Harris scored 17 points, Jayden Cooper also scored 17, and South Alabama beat Troy 65-54…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chaze Harris scored 17 points, Jayden Cooper also scored 17, and South Alabama beat Troy 65-54 on Saturday.

Harris also added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Jaguars (20-9, 10-6 Sun Belt Conference). Cooper scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 16 (2 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds. Adam Olsen had 16 points and shot 5 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Cooper Campbell led the way for the Trojans (18-11, 10-6) with 26 points and two steals. Troy also got 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks from Thomas Dowd. Victor Valdes finished with seven points.

The loss knocked Troy out of first place in the Sun Belt. South Alabama, Troy and Marshall are tied for second place, half a game behind Appalachian State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.