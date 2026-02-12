Solomon puts up 24-point double-double in UNC Asheville’s 79-74 win over Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon’s 24-point double-double helped UNC Asheville defeat Longwood 79-74 on Thursday. Solomon also added 13…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon’s 24-point double-double helped UNC Asheville defeat Longwood 79-74 on Thursday.

Solomon also added 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-13, 6-5 Big South Conference). Justin Wright also added 24 points while shooting 8 for 17 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to go with five assists and four steals. Kameron Taylor had 22 points and shot 9 for 19, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Alphonzo Billups III led the Lancers (13-14, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals off the bench. Elijah Tucker added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Longwood. Johan Nziemi also had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.